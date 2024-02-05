EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group announces the arrest of 47-year-old Jamaal A. McCray of Cahokia Heights, IL for Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death (Class 1 Felony).

Jamaal McCrayOn January 27, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a hit-and-run investigation involving a pedestrian that occurred at Market Avenue and 8th Street in East St. Louis. The victim, 42-year-old, Mario M. Poster of Cahokia Heights, IL was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On January 30, 2024, McCray was identified as a person of interest and was taken into custody.

On February 1, 2024, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charge was filed against McCray. There is no further information.

ISP was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department and ISP Crime Scene Services

