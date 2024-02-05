EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group announces the arrest of 47-year-old Jamaal A. McCray of Cahokia Heights, IL for Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death (Class 1 Felony).

On January 27, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a hit-and-run investigation involving a pedestrian that occurred at Market Avenue and 8th Street in East St. Louis. The victim, 42-year-old, Mario M. Poster of Cahokia Heights, IL was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On January 30, 2024, McCray was identified as a person of interest and was taken into custody.

Article continues after sponsor message

On February 1, 2024, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charge was filed against McCray. There is no further information.

ISP was assisted by the East St. Louis Police Department and ISP Crime Scene Services

More like this: