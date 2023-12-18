EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) announced on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, the arrest of 38-year-old Robert L. Palmer of East St. Louis, IL for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony) and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony).

ISP said on July 24, 2023, ISP DCI PSEG agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at a nightclub in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim, 43-year-old Ryan Morton of Cahokia Heights, had been shot at the nightclub and transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric, and the above-mentioned charges were filed against Palmer.

Article continues after sponsor message

On December 15, 2023, the United States Marshals Service took Palmer into custody in Hazelwood, MO. Palmer is being held at the St. Louis County Jail pending extradition.

There is no further information at this time.

More like this: