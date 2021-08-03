ISP Announce Arrest Of Joseph Matthew Myers For Aggravated Battery Of A Child Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. DU QUOIN - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Joseph Matthew Myers, a 23-year-old male from Freeman Spur, IL for Aggravated Battery of a Child (Class X Felony). On August 2, 2021, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 was requested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to lead the investigation into serious injuries received by a one-month-old child at a residence in Freeman Spur, IL. The child had subsequently been taken to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. After a thorough investigation, Myers, the child’s father, was taken into custody on the evening of August 3, 2021 and charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child. Article continues after sponsor message Myers is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail pending a bond hearing. The ISP DCI – Zone 7 investigation remains open and ongoing and is being assisted by ISP Crime Scene Services. No further information is available at this time. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip