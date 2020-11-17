ULLIN – llinois State Police (ISP) Division of Investigation (DCI) - Zone 7 Agents were called to investigate the death of a 7-month-old female from Alexander County, Illinois. During the investigation, DCI agents learned Carolyn Whittaker, a 31-year-old female from Cairo, Illinois, was watching the baby at the time of the incident.

After a comprehensive investigation led by ISP DCI – Zone 7, the office of the Alexander County State’s Attorney Zach Gowin charged Whittaker on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with Endangering the Life of a Child and Involuntary Manslaughter. Whittaker was arrested without incident on November 16, 2020 and is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center in Ullin, Illinois with a $75,000.00, 10% to apply bond.

Article continues after sponsor message

No additional information will be released by the ISP. Any further inquiries should be addressed to the Alexander County State’s Attorney’s Office.

More like this: