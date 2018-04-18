SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum (ISM) is highlighting artifacts that tell the story of Illinois’ rich heritage as part of the state’s Bicentennial celebration.

They partnered with the Illinois Association of Museums to launch the “Story of Illinois” website, featuring objects from the ISM Illinois Legacy Collection, as well as collections from other museums across the state that help bring the state’s heritage to life.

“The collections from museums in Illinois help tell the unique story of Illinois, from statehood 200 years ago and beyond,” said Illinois State Museum Interim Director Robert Sill. “The new ‘Story of Illinois’ website will allow anyone to go online and sample some of the best of Illinois history, art, culture, and science.”

The new website, built by the ISM, previews some objects that will be on display in the “Bicentennial and Beyond: The Illinois Legacy Collection” exhibition, which will open at the Illinois State Museum in Springfield on June 30.

“You will find some rare, quirky, and beautiful objects on the website, such as the Lone Ranger’s saddle used by Brace Beemer from the Wabash County Museum, a ceremonial war club used by the Potawatomi Indians from the Chicago History Museum, a painting by Illinois native and American Impressionist Ivan Summers from the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts, and a photoelectric relay used at the Chicago Century of Progress Exposition of 1933-34,” said Illinois Association of Museums President Karen Everingham. “Each item has its own story to tell.”

Article continues after sponsor message

While Illinois became a state 200 years ago, the collections held by Illinois museums help tell a story of Illinois dating back approximately 500 million years. From animals, fish, insects and plants to minerals, jewels, paintings, manuscripts, stone tools and fossils – the “Story of Illinois” website will feature some of the best artifacts and treasures from the collections of the participating museums.

Objects will be added to the website regularly during the celebration of the Illinois Bicentennial this year and promoted through the ISM Facebook page.

Find the website at this link: http://story.illinoisstatemuseum.org

For more information on the Illinois Association of Museums:

http://www.illinoismuseums.org

For more information on the collections, programs and exhibitions of the Illinois State Museum:

www.illinoisstatemuseum.org

More like this: