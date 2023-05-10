ALTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District will announce the winners of an island naming contest on Saturday, May 13 starting at noon at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. Students from both Jerseyville and Alton School Districts submitted name suggestions for the new islands and will be presented with certificates at the ceremony.

The three newly created islands are part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program’s Piasa and Eagles Nest Island Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project. The winning students and their winning names will be announced at the ceremony and certificates will be presented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff.

Article continues after sponsor message

The ceremony will take place during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rivers Project Office’s Recreation, Education, and Conservation Festival, also known as REC Fest.

The National Great Rivers Museum is located at 2 Locks and Dam Way in Alton.

The St. Louis District is strategically located at the crossroads of three major river systems: the Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri. The mission of the district is to manage the 300-mile Mississippi River watershed above the Ohio River by applying engineering, scientific, and other resources while preserving, restoring and enhancing the environment; and maintaining core competencies needed to respond to local and national emergencies and technical requirements. Learn more at www.mvs.usace.army.mi.

More like this: