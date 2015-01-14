Isaac’s Rays of Hope To Host Spaghetti Dinner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - A local childhood cancer organization, Isaac’s Rays of Hope, is hosting its first fundraiser of the year. A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4p-7p on Saturday, January 31st at Westlake Country Club in Jerseyville, IL. Dinner includes spaghetti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, lemonade, tea, and coffee. Prices are $7 per adult and $4 for children under 12. Carry outs are available. Proceeds benefit Isaac’s Rays of Hope. Article continues after sponsor message Isaac’s Rays of Hope is a non-profit organization which supports kids with cancer and their families. Their mission is to provide personalized care packages and positive distractions to children and teens (as well as their siblings) undergoing treatment, and in addition, help ease the financial burden and emotional stresses that childhood cancer places upon the entire family. IROH serves families receiving treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center, and Mercy Children’s Hospital regardless of where they live. For more information you can visit their website at www.isaacsraysofhope.org, or Facebook page at Isaac’s Rays of Hope. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip