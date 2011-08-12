(Alton, IL – August 1, 2011) David and Lisa Wargo, of Jerseyville, Il., became all too familiar with the ins and outs of spending time at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center while caring for their infant son, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2007. Today, four year old Isaac Wargo is doing remarkably well, in part to the care and treatment he received at the Bob Costas Cancer Center and on the 4th floor at Cardinal Glennon.

The Sunshine Run: Creating Brighter Days for Kids with Cancer is being hosted by their organization, “Isaac’s Rays of Hope,” to provide financial aid to families and supply care packages to patients undergoing treatments at Cardinal Glennon. The inaugural 4-mile Sunshine Run is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2011 at the Melvin Price Locks & Dam, located at #2 Lock & Dam Way in Alton, Il.



In August 2007, at just three weeks old, David and Lisa Wargo’s son Isaac was diagnosed with

a rare cancer called Infantile Fibrosarcoma. Isaac underwent multiple surgeries to remove a recurring tumor on his neck, as well as receiving chemotherapy to remove the cancer which metastasized to his lungs. Living more than an hour away, traveling to and from the hospital several times a week, and having three other children to care for, the Wargos experienced financial and emotional hardship first-hand.



Four years later, Isaac is doing remarkably well, but David and Lisa have not forgotten the kindness and care they received at Cardinal Glennon, as well as from their family, friends, and entire community. They feel their purpose is now to pay it forward and do what they can to help families in similar situations. Thus, the Inaugural Sunshine Run has been created.



The Sunshine Run: Creating Brighter Days for Kids with Cancer is being hosted by Wargo’s organization, “Isaac’s Rays of Hope” – a completely volunteer group of family, friends and community members who gathered to help Isaac and his family during his treatments. Their goal is to help ease the financial and emotional burdens that childhood cancer places upon the entire family, while providing comfort to children as they cope with extended hospital stays, often associated with their illness. With the help of Isaac and his Rays of Hope, they will provide financial aid to families on a case-by-case basis as well as supply and deliver care packages to patients going through treatments.



The 4-mile Sunshine Run will take place Saturday, October 8, 2011 in Alton, Il. at the Melvin Price Locks & Dam, located at #2 Lock & Dam Way. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The run will begin 8:30 a.m., with the route taking runners down the Confluence Trail and back. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers.



A family fun run/walk will take place immediately following the run, along the same route. Strollers are welcome. The event will also include face painting, bounce house and other activities for families.



The registration cost is $25 per person, which includes a Sunshine Run T-shirt. The pre-registration deadline is September 24, 2011. Persons registering after the deadline will be charged a $25 registration fee, but it will not include a run/walk t-shirt. All proceeds from this event go directly to the children and their families in the Bob Costas Cancer Center at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center.



For registration or information on how to donate or sponsor this event, contact Lisa at (618) 946-4145 or isaacsraysofhope@yahoo.com?. Online registration is also available at www.Glennon.org.

