Isaac's Rays of Hope is proud to announce we have been chosen as an official charity partner for the Go! StL Marathon weekend events taking place on April 11-12, 2015! Our team members have committed to raising $250/each in exchange for free registration and a host of amenities from IROH and GO! StL. We are looking for local businesses who might be interested in our sponsorship opportunities. This will allow us to support the members of our team with "GO! Team IROH" tshirts, a pre-race pasta party and other amenities they will receive from us. We will accept sponsorships up to and including the day of March 31st. Please see the attachments for sponsorship information.

IROH Team Members include:

Eric Pistorius David Wargo Jessie Ray Danielle

Schroeder

Angela Derrick Kayla Greenberg Gena Isringhausen

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris Phelps Morgan Phelps Bob Barrows Karen Clemmer

Melissa Fears Lisa Schmitz Amanda Votrian

Charlene Oberbeck

We are also looking for more team members. If you know of others who may be interested in joining our team, please have them visit our website: www.isaacsraysofhope.org or contact me at lisa@isaacsraysofhope.org

Thank you in advance for your consideration.

More like this: