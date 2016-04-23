ALTON – Bob Madewell, a Granite City native and Navy veteran, recently opened his own business, Madewell Inspections, and is eager to help his fellow citizens in all their home inspection needs.

Home inspections are a crucial step in both buying and selling a home. It is Bob’s mission to provide the best service possible to allow for a comfortable buying experience and/or safe selling.

After 10 years of experience working for the largest cable and internet service provider in the Metro St. Louis area, Madewell decided to make a career change and is now enjoying his profession helping others in Madison and St. Clair County. He is now working on expanding his business to provide his services to a wider audience.

Madewell says his grandfather had a tremendous impact on his life growing up. He believes it is a combination of his grandfathers unique training and natural handy-man traits that gave him the necessary skillsets required to become an exceptional home inspector.

“Grandpa Dean and his brother, Tom, worked for the maintenance department in the Granite City school district,” said Madewell. “They were always showing me how to swing hammers and all the stuff that I do now on a daily basis.”

Madewell believes that his skills with his hands and his heart both come from the man he looked up to most, Grandpa Dean.

“He also taught me servant leadership, which is what I live by to this day,” said Madewell.

Madewell reminisces a day when he was 14 years old. His grandfather gave him a lawn mower and a tank of gas.

“You are going to go around the neighborhood and you are going to mow everybody’s grass and you’re not going to ask for anything in return,” said Grandpa Dean to the young Bob Madewell. “If they give you stuff, that’s fantastic, but you are not going to ask for anything. Just knock on their door say ‘hey I am Bobby and I am Dean’s grandson and I would like to mow your lawn if that’s alright.’”

“But you better come back with a full tank of gas,” he added.

Of course, his perseverance and willingness to work at a young age impressed his neighbors who showed their appreciation by offering him cash in return for his labor, in which he accepted of course knowing he needed to come home to grandpa with a full tank.

Ever since then, Madewell has enjoyed helping others in his neighborhood and beyond.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Anywhere I’ve ever lived, I’ve always been the local handyman,” said Madewell. “I’m a jack of all trades and master of none.”

After high school, a term serving our country in the Navy, having children and living life working for a corporate business, Madewell decided it was time for the next step in his life and decided to go for it.

“I’ve always wanted to open my own business, ever since that day I started pushing that lawn mower,” said Madewell. “Here I am jumping into the deep end.”

With Home Inspections, Madewell follows the three S’s: Safety, Security and Surprises.

Safety: Homes Inspections make sure everything is safe. Everything from the wiring to water getting into the house.

Security: “You need to be secure that you are buying a house,” said Madewell. “You are putting a bunch of money into buying a house, you want to make sure that you are not buying a lemon.”

Surprises: “I climb all over the house, I get underneath it, I get in the attic, and all those other hard to reach places in a house so that later on down the road you don't have any surprises sneak up on you," said Madewell.

For those buying or selling a home, Madewell is ready and willing to get his business kicked off to a busy start. Inspections are performed six days a week and clients will be emailed a detailed report with digital pictures within 24 hours after the inspection. Reports can be expedited upon request.

Services offered

Residential Inspection

Commercial Inspection

Pre-Sale Inspection

Post-sale Inspection

Appliance Recall Check

Termite Inspection

Energy Survey

All of the following systems are inspected:

Roof

Exterior Components

Major Structural Components

Plumbing System

Electrical System

Heating, ventilation and air conditioning

Interior, attic and crawl spaces

Major Kitchen Appliances

“My attention to detail and military bearing is what I live by and always work toward,” said Madewell. “Grandpa Dean taught me my word is my bond and if I don’t keep my word, I might as well go live under a rock.”

Madewell says he enjoys working on things, he loves to help people and invites anyone, whether a home buyer or a home seller, to give him a call at (618) 310-3901 or visit www.madewellinspections.xyz.

Inspections are $250 for houses up to 2,500 square feet, which covers most homes in this area. Business hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Inspections can typically arranged to inspect within 24-48 hours. Madewell is willing to perform inspections during evening and weekends as well.

