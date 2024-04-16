IRVING - Tosetti & Associates Auctioneering Services has begun the sealed bid auction process for a metal Morton Building located at 101 West State Street in Irving, IL.

The building was the previous site of the Irving Creamery Café and Ice Cream Parlor. The owners have decided to retire and move out of the state, and the 2,700-square-foot building is now waiting for new ownership to transform it.

“This is a beautiful building,” said Jack Tosetti. “It’s right on Route 16. Great location. Got good parking, got a window in the front and a window on the side. It’s got a dining area. It’s got a little banquet area. This is a terrific building.”

Tosetti noted that the building is a “good opportunity” for entrepreneurs who want to take their business to the next level. They are selling the land with the building and fixtures, and the restaurant equipment is optional.

The property itself has city water, gas and sewer lines. The building is “well-maintained,” Tosetti explained, and ready for its next venture.

“It’s a good location because it’s right on Route 16, which is the main road through Central Illinois, so there’s a lot of traffic that goes by this place,” Tosetti added. “It’s that nice, believe me.”

Bids will be accepted until 12 p.m. on July 1, 2024. For more information about the property, you can contact Tosetti & Associates at 217-563-8641 or tosettijn@gmail.com.

