Mark Twain's classic story comes to exuberant life in a Broadway adaptation of America's favorite book, when Alton Little Theater stages THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER, May 11th through 20th. The irresistible story of a fourteen year-old boy growing up in the MidWest delighted audiences in New York will now delight audiences in the Riverbend area under the direction of Kevin Frakes , with Musical Direction by Jean Heil and Choreography provided by Rachel Brady.

The Broadway musical version of Mark Twain's immortal novel is set in 1840 in St. Peterburg, Missouri, a bustling town on the banks of the Mississippi River, In the course of the story adapted by Ken Ludwig and Don Schlitz, Tom matches wits with his stern Aunt Polly, falls in love with the beautiful, feisty Becky Thatcher, and goes on the adventure of his life with Becky and that lovable renegade, Huckleberry Finn. Along the way they meet a terrifying villain named Injun Joe, Tom's bratty half-brother Sid, and all the other boys and girls in the village - providing one scene-stealing children's role after the other!

As the fun-filled musical unfolds, Tom takes the audience and all his friends on a rollicking ride honoring Twain's masterpiece, whether it's Tom tricking his friends into white-washing the fence, crossing swords with schoolmaster Lemuel Dobbins, getting lost in McDougal's Cave, or taking on the Reverend Sprague in church. THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER is a tale of thrilling escapes, comedy and inspiration for the whole family!

The cast of 31 youth and adult performers features Jamie Heil in the title role of Tom Sawyer. Jamie made his debut performance at ALT three years ago in OVER THE TAVERN and has matured (but not too much) into a adventure- loving adolescent. Jamie will be joined by his real life brother, Jayson, in the role of Sid Sawyer and new friends, Rileigh Bellito (as Becky) and Dakota Turlington (as Huckleberry Finn). Eleven other youthful performers handle the ensemble and the roles of Tom's friends and fellow adventurers but of course the "kids" are supported by a wonderful assembly of veteran actors and actresses. Shawn Neace takes on the fun of scaring the kids as "Injun Joe" and Linda Fergurson takes on the daunting job of trying to corral Tom as his Aunt Polly. Other ALT favorites, including Ron Tanner, Jeff Pruett, Dennis Franz, Orlando Panfile, June Elliott and Linda Nevlin make up just part of the sixteen Adult performers.

Tickets for the nine performances, including two Sunday matinees are on sale now by calling 618-462-6562 or purchasing on-line at www.altonlittletheater.org Groups of (20) or more may make advance reservations (with discount) by calling Cliff Davenport at 618-466-1247 or through the ALT office, 618-462-3205. Tickets for Adults are $20 and for students (through college with ID) are $8. Season Tickets for the 79th Season (which begins in September) will be sold at "Early-Bird" sale price during the run of the production AND Tickets for the Summer Production of BYE BYE BIRDIE will also be on sale. Photo opportunities and interviews about the staging of THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER can be obtained by calling Kevin Frakes at 618-377-7104 or by contacting ALT's PR Director, Lee Cox at 618-531-3777.

THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER is the perfect way to introduce the whole family to the magic of live theater!

