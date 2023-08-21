ALTON - The 2006 Irish Girls Soccer team won their first game of the SLYSA fall session 4-2 on Sunday, August 20 vs St. Louis JB Marine, at Gordon Moore Park.

For the Irish goals were scored by Hope Richardson and Grace Massey of Alton High, Alex Stephan of Marquette Catholic and Ava Ballard of Southwestern.

Assists by Maddie Waters, Ellie Williams, and Ava Hernandez (2) of Marquette Catholic. Sydney Moore of Civic Memorial earned the victory in goal.