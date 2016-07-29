Ira Glen McNelly
July 29, 2016 10:32 AM
Listen to the story
Ira Glen McNelly
Parents: Jared & Suzanne McNelly, Alton
7 pounds Ira Glen McNelly11 ounces 21 inches
Born: 8:27 a.m. May 10th, 2016
Hospital Missouri Baptist
Siblings: Landon McNelly
Grandparents: Steve & Andrea Fox, Jerseyville Glen & Paula McNelly, Grafton
Great Grandparents: Jane Kodros, Alton Harold & Brenda Fox, Dow Judy Goforth, New Haven Ruth McNelly, Dow
Great Great Grandparent: Mary Wynn, Jerseyville
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Aug 13, 2024 - Glen Carbon’s Heritage Museum and Library Hosting “Stampkeeper” Charlene Blair Exhibit
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.