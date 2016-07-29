Ira Glen McNelly

Parents: Jared & Suzanne McNelly, Alton

7 pounds Ira Glen McNelly11 ounces 21 inches

Born: 8:27 a.m.  May 10th, 2016

Hospital Missouri Baptist

Siblings: Landon McNelly

Grandparents: Steve & Andrea Fox, Jerseyville Glen & Paula McNelly, Grafton

Great Grandparents: Jane Kodros, Alton  Harold & Brenda Fox, Dow Judy Goforth, New Haven Ruth McNelly, Dow

Great Great Grandparent: Mary Wynn, Jerseyville

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

May 27, 2024 - Jersey Community Middle School Honor Roll

Jun 27, 2024 - Glen Carbon Olive Garden Ranks 7th in the Nation

Jun 25, 2024 - Dutch Bros Opening First Illinois Location at Orchard Town Center In Glen Carbon

Aug 13, 2024 - Glen Carbon’s Heritage Museum and Library Hosting “Stampkeeper” Charlene Blair Exhibit  

Aug 13, 2024 - Great Rivers Choral Society Rehearsals To Begin August 13

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.