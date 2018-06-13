AMES, IOWA - Benjamin Schlueter, of Edwardsville, named to the Iowa State University Dean's List.

Approximately 9,196 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2018 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

