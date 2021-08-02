URBANA - Not all the insects in the garden are pests. Fewer than 1% of all insects are considered pests. The vast majority are beneficial or benign.

"While most people are aware of the benefits of bees and other pollinators, a lot of other types of insects are beneficial in our gardens by helping control pest insect populations," says

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.