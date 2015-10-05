Midwest entrepreneurial high-growth companies encouraged to apply by Nov. 13

ST. LOUIS - InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum today kicked off its application period for the Midwest's premier venture capital event. Entrepreneurial high-growth companies interested in presenting their business plans to an audience of the nation's top venture capitalists, corporate and private investors and investment bankers are invited to apply.

The early application deadline is set for Nov. 13, and Jan. 8 is the final application deadline to be considered for the event, which is being held at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark in downtown St. Louis on March 23 and 24, 2016. The 17th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum aims to attract applicants from throughout the center corridor of the United States.

The event annually showcases approximately 45 high-growth companies that have launched entrepreneurial growth businesses in technology, life sciences and food/ag/bioenergy. Investors from each of those fields will be on hand. The application form can be completed online at InvestMidwest's website: www.investmidwestforum.com. InvestMidwest 2015 attracted 300 attendees, including over 70 venture capital professionals who heard presentations by 46 growth-oriented companies from 14 states with the potential to generate at least $20 million in annual revenue within the next five years. To date, companies that have presented at InvestMidwest have gone on to secure in excess of $1 billion in total investments.

"The InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum continues to unite some of the Midwest's brightest and most promising high-growth startup companies with top investors from the tech, bioenergy and life sciences fields," noted Chris Walsh, executive director of InvestMidwest. "Equity investments in excess of a billion dollars have been generated over the years as a result of the relationships sparked at each forum, and we look forward to seeing what comes out of the 2016 event."

InvestMidwest is expected to once again unite some of the country's leading venture capitalists, corporate investors and angel investors, who will gather for the presentations. The selection of presenting companies is based on a company's value proposition, management team, products or services, marketing strategy, market opportunity and financial summary. Those firms selected will receive presentation guidelines and guidance to ensure the presenters meet the forum's professional presentation standards.

"We recommend entrepreneurs apply by the early deadline of Nov. 13," noted Walsh. "This gives the selection committee time and flexibility to obtain any clarification from a company on its application, which can impact whether or not they are selected to present."

InvestMidwest's mission is to provide access to equity capital for emerging, privately held companies seeking venture funds in excess of $1 million. The 17th Annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum is supported by a diverse group of public and corporate sponsors. The organizational sponsors include the St. Louis Regional Chamber, Missouri Venture Forum, Enterprise Center of Johnson County and KCSourceLink.

For more information or to obtain an application, visit www.investmidwestforum.com or call 314.444.1151.

