ALTON - Financial Advisor Kathy Weaver and Investment Planners Inc.’s Alton office are the October 2018 Small Business of the Month by the Riverbend Growth Association.

Weaver has been in the investment and securities industry for 22 years, 16 of those as a Financial Advisor. In addition, Kathy holds life, health and accident insurance licenses.

Small Business of the Month award winners are Growth Association members who have been nominated by the public. Once nominated, the nominees complete a questionnaire and application. The RBGA’s Awards Committee chaired by Amy Schaake-Smith, uses a points system to rate the contents of each application, the applicant with the highest point total wins.

Riverbend Growth Association Chair of the Small Business of the Month Committee, Amy Schaake-Smith and Director of Member Services, Trish Holmes congratulated Kathy and the team with the honor this past week.

The Riverbend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities knows as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Investment Planners, Inc. - Kathy Weaver

233 E Center Drive

Alton, IL 62002

618-466-0100

KWeaver@Investment-Planners.com

www.IPIRiverbend.com

