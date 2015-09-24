EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into a single-car traffic crash that killed a Hamel resident on Staunton Road, just north of Schein Road in Worden, at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 22, 2015.

The deceased is identified as: Kevin R. Stevenson, 54, of Hamel. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Supervisory Investigator Debbi von Nida.

The decedent was alone and driving a 2014 red Nissan northbound on Brakhane Road.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner said a witness to the accident reported the vehicle was being driven at a high rate of speed and erratically. About 20 feet north of Schein Road on Staunton Road, he lost control of the car, striking a culvert and a power pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning. Routine toxicology testing will also be conducted. In addition to the coroner’s office, the death continues to be investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Dauderman Mortuary.

More like this: