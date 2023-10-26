LOS ANGELES, CA. — On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, an intruder was arrested after climbing a fence at the residence of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Protectors from Gavin de Becker & Associates (GDBA) detected and detained the intruder, who asked to see the candidate. The intruder was turned over to the LAPD.

After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to Kennedy's residence and was arrested again. The candidate was home at the time of both arrests.

Article continues after sponsor message

GDBA had notified the Secret Service about this specific obsessed individual several times in recent months and shared alarming communications he had sent to the candidate.

Over several months, the campaign submitted formal requests for Secret Service protection, yet U.S. Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has refused to approve the protection. Every presidential administration for 55 years has afforded early protection to candidates who requested it. The Biden administration is the sole outlier.

Here is the third formal requestsent to Sec. Mayorkas.

For further details on the arrest, reach out to the Los Angeles Police Department.

More like this: