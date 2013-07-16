Over the weekend Metro East Lutheran High School varsity cheerleading squad attended a two day UCA cheerleading camp at Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri with the accompany of coaches Deloris Gibbons, Jaclyn Dumont and team mom Shelley Rodgers. The girls made history for their athletics by being the first varsity cheerleading squad attending camp to receive superior ribbons in all categories they were judged in and an excellent ribbon for their Xtreme routine. In addition, to their ribbons the team received superior squad overall, leadership award and two All Americans were selected from their team. “My favorite award we received was the leadership award and giant banana. It showed our squad wanted to be here, we worked hard and had a lot of spirit,” Captain, Senior Morgan Rodgers.

The leadership award is a plaque presented to the squad who displayed the most spirit, skill, leadership and friendliness to the other squads around them during their duration at camp. UCA staff asks each team to votes if they could be on any team other than their own which squad would it be including the above qualifications. Leanne Willis and Taylor Guilbeaut competed for an All American spot and were presented with blue ribbon medals. Senior Willis and Sophomore Guilbeaut will have the opportunity to perform in the London Parade, New Year’s Day before one million spectators lining the parade route.

Article continues after sponsor message

CoachDeloris Gibbons and MELHS varsity squad pictured with their superior overall trophy, leadership plaque, four superior ribbons, excellent ribbon, spirit banana and UCA spirit stick.|

Top row seniors (left to right): Olivia Daube, Leanna Willis (All American), Morgan Rodgers (senior captain), Beth Anna Dietrich (senior captain), Courtney Williams and Coach Deloris Gibbons.

Middle row Sophomores (left to right): Taylor Guilbeaut (All American), Demi Brandt, and Emily Schulte

Bottom row freshman: Katelyn Hull, Mackenzie Taylor, Paulina Fuhrmann and Ashlynn Grant.

Not pictured: Sarah Banning, Alexis Frawley, Kasey Harvey and Coach Jaclyn Dumont.

More like this: