Macoupin Made is MEDP’s enhanced Shop Local effort; as we like to call it ‘Macoupin Matters on steroids’. Macoupin Matters, which began July of 2010 was the county’s first shop local awareness campaign to encourage its residents to ‘Shop Your Hometown First, Shop Your County Second’. Under the heading of Macoupin Matters, Macoupin Made looks to create awareness (both inside and outside of Macoupin) of those entities that create, manufacture, distribute and grow products or goods in Macoupin County.

Through events/exhibits, regional advertising placement and educational opportunities, we look to connect consumers with the best local creations Macoupin has to offer. Our vision is for Macoupin to become a holistic, self-sustainable destination place in which people enjoy the fruits of its labor.

Article continues after sponsor message

The program is member based. Eligible Macoupin Made members include:

Any restaurant that uses any local food source or has created its own brand or product

Retailers who sell or consign local goods and products

Retailers who donate or rent space for the sale of local goods and services

Farms with at least a portion of property within Macoupin County who raise or grow food products

Craft entrepreneurs (case by case basis)

Local food or product businesses

Local product or food distributors

Macoupin County Farmers Markets

Artisans (case by case basis)

The Macoupin Made marketing package has a value of over $2,000. Qualifying members can join for an annual fee of $250. Let us help you market your specialty foods or products. Sign-up today! For more information contact Courtney Wood/MEDP Marketing Specialist at 618-409-6044 or email courtney@macoupinpartners.com.

More like this: