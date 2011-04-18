Intriguing Musical Theater closes out the 77th Season at Alton Little Theater
Theater with the Showcase Production of the "Comedy Whodunit", CURTAINS,
going up May 13th through May 22nd. CURTAINS comes from the legendary genius
of Kander & Ebb and was just recently released from Broadway production. The
ALT staging of this creative audience -pleaser features veteran local talent
, supported by a large ensemble cast.
The Show's plot involves a string of murders taking place behind the scenes
of a fictional 1950's cowboy musical, ROBBIN' HOOD. The cast of ROBIN' HOOD
is forced to stay inside the theater while Boston police and a rakish
detective unravel the mystery,all the while falling in love and dancing and
singing their hearts out. David Hyde Pierce won the Tony Award four years
ago for his portrayal of detective Frank Cioffi; ALT's production will
feature SIUE Director, Roger Speidel in the role. Joining him in the twists
and turns of the "show within a show" as vocal standouts are Kevin Frakes,
Julia Frazier, Aaron Fox, Jean Heil, Devon Neil, Sarah Seimer, Aaron Adams,
Jeff Pruett and a talented ensemble of swing dancers and singers. The
energy, comedy and innovations of this new show will undoubtedly become a
crowd pleaser. The director proudly gives credit to the ALT production team
of Michael Frazier, Gordon Cragg, Shawna Harvey, Lynne Rose, Jan Hines, Joe
Bellito, Jeremy Wilken and Master Carpenter/Designer, Jerry Mueller.
CURTAINS will showcase for nine performances, with evening performances at
7:30pm and two Sunday matinee performances at 2pm. Complete
ticket/reservation information can be obtained from the Box Office :
618-462-6562. Group discounts apply for groups of twenty or more and adults
tickets are $18 while students (through college with ID) are $8. Season
Tickets sales for the 2011-2012 Season are on sale during the run of
CURTAINS for $70 and include a bonus coupon for the July production of
HAIRSPRAY, also directed by Ms. Mueller. Information about "The 78th is
Great" Season and production photos and information can be located on the
ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org <http://www.altonlittletheater.org/>
. Office Manager, Laura Shansey is always willing to help answer patron's
questions about theater rental, membership, ticket sales and more:
618-462-3205.
CURTAINS features high-energy musical numbers, sentimental heartfelt songs,
and a flashy set - perfect entertainment for May !
Contact Director, Sue Mueller 618-466-1617 for Interview & Photo Ops
