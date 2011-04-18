Intriguing Musical Theater closes out the 77th Season at Alton Little

Theater with the Showcase Production of the "Comedy Whodunit", CURTAINS,

going up May 13th through May 22nd. CURTAINS comes from the legendary genius

of Kander & Ebb and was just recently released from Broadway production. The

ALT staging of this creative audience -pleaser features veteran local talent

, supported by a large ensemble cast.

The Show's plot involves a string of murders taking place behind the scenes

of a fictional 1950's cowboy musical, ROBBIN' HOOD. The cast of ROBIN' HOOD

is forced to stay inside the theater while Boston police and a rakish

detective unravel the mystery,all the while falling in love and dancing and

singing their hearts out. David Hyde Pierce won the Tony Award four years

ago for his portrayal of detective Frank Cioffi; ALT's production will

feature SIUE Director, Roger Speidel in the role. Joining him in the twists

and turns of the "show within a show" as vocal standouts are Kevin Frakes,

Julia Frazier, Aaron Fox, Jean Heil, Devon Neil, Sarah Seimer, Aaron Adams,

Jeff Pruett and a talented ensemble of swing dancers and singers. The

energy, comedy and innovations of this new show will undoubtedly become a

crowd pleaser. The director proudly gives credit to the ALT production team

of Michael Frazier, Gordon Cragg, Shawna Harvey, Lynne Rose, Jan Hines, Joe

Bellito, Jeremy Wilken and Master Carpenter/Designer, Jerry Mueller.

CURTAINS will showcase for nine performances, with evening performances at

7:30pm and two Sunday matinee performances at 2pm. Complete

ticket/reservation information can be obtained from the Box Office :

618-462-6562. Group discounts apply for groups of twenty or more and adults

tickets are $18 while students (through college with ID) are $8. Season

Tickets sales for the 2011-2012 Season are on sale during the run of

CURTAINS for $70 and include a bonus coupon for the July production of

HAIRSPRAY, also directed by Ms. Mueller. Information about "The 78th is

Great" Season and production photos and information can be located on the

ALT website: www.altonlittletheater.org <http://www.altonlittletheater.org/>

. Office Manager, Laura Shansey is always willing to help answer patron's

questions about theater rental, membership, ticket sales and more:

618-462-3205.

CURTAINS features high-energy musical numbers, sentimental heartfelt songs,

and a flashy set - perfect entertainment for May !

Contact Director, Sue Mueller 618-466-1617 for Interview & Photo Ops

