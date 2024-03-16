BELLEVILLE - A Belleville woman previously charged with making racially charged threats against a DCFS employee and more was most recently charged with intimidation, stalking, and harassment by telephone.

In this latest case, she reportedly left multiple voicemails threatening an employee of local nonprofit animal rescue Partners for Pets, repeatedly demanding they bring her dogs that were in their custody.

Shannon C. Benavidez, 44, of Belleville, was charged with one count each of intimidation, stalking, and harassment, each stemming from the same incident on Jan. 30, 2024. The description of the stalking charge describes one text and three voicemails, each on Jan. 30, 2024: “The defendant sent a text message to the victim demanding that the victim return certain dogs in the custody of Partners for Pets.” “The defendant left a voicemail threatening the victim and threatening to rape the victim's children should she fail to return the dogs.” “On or about January 30, 2024, the defendant left a voicemail demanding that the victim return certain dogs in the custody of Partners for Pets.” “On or about January 30, 2024, the defendant left a voicemail demanding that the victim return certain dogs in the custody of Partners for Pets.”

A petition filed to deny Benavidez’s pretrial release indicates the victim in this case is a Partners for Pets employee, and states Benavidez places “multiple threatening phone calls demanding some dogs be given to her.”

Benavidez faces a Class 3 felony for intimidation, a Class 4 felony for stalking, and a Class B misdemeanor for harassment. Her latest case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and she was reportedly remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

