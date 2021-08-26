SPRINGFIELD – Today, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Locals 51, 146, 193, 309, 601, and 649, announced their endorsement of Nikki Budzinski in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. The IBEW represents working men and women throughout the 14 counties in the 13th Congressional District.

Nikki Budzinski, a labor activist, has spent her entire career working on behalf of working families. She is a strong supporter of prevailing wage and creating good union jobs in the energy sector including support for our nuclear fleet and renewable energy industries throughout the 13th Congressional district. Her work in Governor Pritzker’s office to expand broadband high-speed internet not only helped to bridge the digital divide but supported good union jobs throughout Illinois. Nikki is also a strong supporter of the PRO Act, a critical piece of federal legislation that would level the playing field for workers who want to join a union.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bobby Wedell, Business Manager of Local 51, said: “We need allies like Nikki in Congress to make sure we are supporting and creating good union jobs in the 13th Congressional district. Nikki is a tireless advocate for working families and the men and women of the IBEW will be well represented by her in Congress.”

Budzinski said: “I’m humbled to earn the support of IBEW Locals 51, 146, 193, 309, 601, 649 and their members. As the granddaughter of union members fighting for working families is something that’s always been important to me. In Congress, I’ll put working people first and be an ally to make sure the labor movement is ready to grow into the 21st Century economy.”

More like this: