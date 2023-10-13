ALTON - A few local authors are officially international bestsellers, and they’re celebrating by sharing their wisdom at the first-ever “Perfectly I’Mperfect” Women’s Empowerment Summit on Nov. 4, 2023.

“We’re not expecting people to get in there and then just all of a sudden run out and change the world,” Tara Hurst said. “What we’re hoping is that a teeny tiny spark is lit so that they’re willing to change themselves.”

The summit is scheduled from 8–2:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2023, at Julia’s Banquet Center in Alton. Six speakers will address topics in mindset, spirituality and health and wellness. Organizers Hurst and Nina DeAngelo emphasized that these are valuable lessons, but the summit’s main goal is to bring women together.

“The purpose of the summit is to create a community for women who are looking for that group that they can meld with and become part of to lift them up and help them get to that next level,” DeAngelo explained. “We just want to help people. We’ve had tremendous transformation in our own lives, and we’re paying it forward. We want others to understand that we’re here for them.”

The summit comes a month after the publication of “Perfectly I’Mperfect: Remarkable Stories of Ordinary Women Overcoming Extraordinary Circumstances.” This anthology, compiled by DeAngelo and Hurst, tells the stories of women around the world, including several in the Riverbend region. You can read more about the book at this article on RiverBender.com.

Within two days of its launch on Oct. 5, 2023, the book had climbed to the number one spot on Amazon’s list of new self-esteem/self-help releases, where it has stayed for the past week. To Hurst, DeAngelo and the 40 other featured authors, this accomplishment is proof that their stories have the power to help others.

“After it was released, all the messages were coming in from people reading the stories and saying how they can relate to my story or someone else’s story, or they actually talk about a certain author’s story and how it’s exactly where they are and the fact that they read how [the author was] able to navigate it,” Hurst said. “It’s really been incredible.”

Hurst and DeAngelo agree that a sense of community can help people through most challenges, and they hope their book provides this to readers who need it. They noted it’s important to have people in your life who push you and support you at the same time. The two of them are close friends, and they joked about how they sometimes use tough love to lift each other up.

“When we’re not quite sure of what we’re doing or where we’re going, it’s really nice that someone else sees it when we can’t see it in ourselves,” Hurst said. “When you personally experience what is possible, all you want to do is pay that forward. You want that for someone else. And for us, we both have had these incredible breakthroughs.”

They hope to see more breakthroughs at the empowerment summit. With only a few spots left, they encourage you to get your ticket now. You can also purchase “Perfectly I’Mperfect: Remarkable Stories of Ordinary Women Overcoming Extraordinary Circumstances” on Amazon, DeAngelo’s website at DynamicShiftConsulting.comor Hurst’s website at CoachTaraHurst.com.

“You’ve got to be ready for it. You’ve got to be in a place where you’re ready to receive it,” DeAngelo added. “If you’re looking for a group of women who will help raise you, lift you, if you’re looking for empowerment, motivation, inspiration, you’re looking just to knock out 2023 and roll into 2024, this summit is for you.”

Learn more about the “Perfectly I’Mperfect Women’s Empowerment Summit” at the official Facebook event page.

