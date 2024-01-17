ALTON - Cody Markle, who was appointed interim head football coach at Alton High School following the sudden resignation of former coach David Parker, was hired by the Alton Community Unit School District 11 Board of Education to be the permanent coach in its meeting on Tuesday night.

"Words can't describe it," Markle said. "I'm so blessed to come back and coach full time. I love these boys."

Markle, who took over for Parker after his resignation, went 1-8 with a very young team, which competed every night and worked very hard in its practice sessions, never giving up, no matter the circumstances.

"Coach Markle filled in for Alton High School last fall in a very tough situation," said Alton athletic director Chris Kusnerick in a statement released by the school, "and considering the circumstances, did a commendable job. The team competed all season long against a very tough schedule, with a very young squad."

After Parker's surprise resignation, two home games where Alton fans were not allowed to attend, and a grueling conference schedule; Alton's silver lining was winning it's first game of the season against Triad.

"There was ups and downs in these season, but that's just about adversity," Markle said.

Markle was a lineman for the Redbirds in his high school days and played collegiately at Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo., in west St. Louis County.

He's also served on the coaching staff since 2001, and was also the team's offensive coordinator for two seasons before taking the head coaching job. Markle, who's lived in Alton most of his life, teaches honors math at Alton Middle School.

"Coach Markle is a Redbird, through and through," Kusnerick said, "and has made terrific connections with the young people in our football program. He wants to see them become successful adults. His role as a teacher in our district is an important component."

Markle's positive energy and his work with the players will be very important going forward for the Redbirds.

"Cody's energy and enthusiasm is contagious," Kusnerick said, "and the student-athletes feed off his energy. We are very excited to have coach Markle work with our student-athletes this spring and summer, and look forward to seeing Redbird football next fall under his direction."

"My biggest thing is making sure that I'm there for the boys and guiding them in the right path," Markle said.

He mentioned that he can't wait for weight training in the first couple weeks of February and then his 25 contact days in June leading up to the 2024 season.

