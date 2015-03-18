Becky Spurgeon, president and chief financial officer of Interface Construction of St. Louis, is the recipient of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s 2015 Construction Leadership Institute (CLI) Alumni Award. The presentation was Friday, March 13, as a part of the CLI Alumni Day and graduation celebration in the Morris University Center Meridian Ballroom.

“CLI’s mission is to produce accomplished leaders to improve the processes and outcomes of construction,” said Chris Gordon, co-director of the CLI program, associate dean of SIUE’s School of Engineering and chair of the Department of Construction. “Through her career, Becky Spurgeon has done just that and is setting an example for emerging leaders who strive to advance the construction industry even further.”

The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community. Spurgeon was a member of CLI’s 2005 class.

CLI alumni representing 12 years of the program and the Class of 2015 participated in the festivities. The Class of 2015 graduates are:

Derek Bartlett, Anderson Electric

Cole Bensa, Nooter Construction

Tom Coleman, Geotechnology

Barbra Davis, Donco Electrical/Phone Masters

Travis Dearmont, McCarthy Building Cos.

Jonathan Feekes, Harold O’Shea Builders

Rodney Frey, Anderson Electric

Seth Hall, Nooter Construction

Dennis Harter, BRK Electrical Contractors Amy

Heeger, AME Constructors

Caitlin Huber, Alberici Constructors

Matt Koehne, Nooter Construction

Daniel Kruep, Saint Louis University

Greg Kutz, S.M. Wilson & Company

Jeremy Lammers, Rhody Construction

Nicholas Lange, Alberici Constructors

Chris Marsh, Alberici Constructors

Mark Militzer, Aschinger Electric

Company

Eric Paulek, The Korte Company

Ralph Powell, Jr., McCarthy Building Cos.

Brent Richter, Alberici Constructors

Angela Ridgway, Contegra Construction

Ryan Savage, Holland Construction Services Omar

Senghore, Alberici Constructors

Matt Sink, Solutions

AEC Keith Tay,

Anderson Electric

“The Construction Leadership Institute attracts a variety of top emerging leaders representing different areas of the building industry,” said Kristine Jarden, program co-director and director of Executive Education in the School of Business.

CLI is an executive education program jointly developed by SIUE’s School of Business and the School of

Engineering’s Department of Construction. It brings together professionals from many sectors of the building industry.

“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” said Gordon. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership development program to develop future building

industry leaders.”

Since CLI’s creation, more than 275 professionals have benefitted from the nine-week program that strengthens leadership, strategic thinking, communications and key management skills.

For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-5440.

