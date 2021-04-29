SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking applicants who are ready to combine a love of conservation, wildlife and natural resources with law enforcement and public safety. The Department is beginning the search for Conservation Police Officer (CPO) Trainees with the intent to hire up to 25 officers in December 2021.

“Illinois’ CPOs play a unique role for state’s residents, wildlife and public lands. Our CPOs play a similar role to our state police, with the added work of understanding the state’s wildlife code and protecting our natural resources,” said Timothy Tyler, director, Office of Law Enforcement, IDNR. “We’re looking for public servants who are just like the people they serve: diverse, dedicated and determined to make the state’s natural resources and public spaces better and safer than they were before.”

Interested applicants should complete a CMS100 employment application from the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS), which can be found online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/work/pages/download.aspx. Completed applications should be sent to Curt Stephens via email or mail at curt.stephens@illinois.gov or Curt Stephens, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield, IL 62701.

Applicants also should review the hiring information on the IDNR Law Enforcement webpage at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/Pages/ConservationPoliceOfficerCareerOpportunities.aspx

Applicants who are seeking Veterans Preference Points or a waiver of the college degree requirement under PA 97-0948, and who have not yet established their status with the CMS Veterans Outreach Program, must submit their military documentation to CMS-VOP as soon as possible to establish their veterans preference status. Questions regarding establishing veterans preference status should be directed to CMS-VOP at 217-524-1313.

Applicants who are currently employed as a full-time police officer with full law enforcement authority in the State of Illinois may be eligible to participate in a “fast-track” training process that would waive the 14-week Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

For more information on the IDNR Office of Law Enforcement and the Conservation Police Officer hiring process, review the detailed information available on the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LawEnforcement/Pages/ConservationPoliceOfficerCareerOpportunities.aspx or contact the IDNR recruiting officer nearest you:



CPO Tom Davis (McHenry Co) - Northeast Zone Recruiting Officer

Email: thomas.davis@illinois.gov Phone Number: 847-404-3596

CPO Isaac Gerard (Woodford Co.) - Northwest Zone Recruiting Officer

Email: isaac.gerard@illinois.gov Phone Number: 309-214-0203

CPO Chase Sanford (Vermilion Co.) - Central Zone Recruiting Officer

Email: chase.sanford@illinois.gov Phone Number: 217-361-9982

CPO Roberto Macias (Clinton Co.) - Southern Zone Recruiting Officer

Email: Roberto.macias@illinois.gov Phone Number: 618-713-2705

