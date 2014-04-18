This interactive display, by Debbie Schuneman, shows a line drawing of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse, with little doors that open. Under each door is a photo showing the deterioration of that section of the structure.

“From the street, the playhouse looks beautiful,” says Schuneman. “You don’t see the peeling paint, the rotting wood, the broken shingles, or the birds nesting in the eves. It’s deteriorating, and quickly,” she added.

The cleverly designed illustration is on display at the Alton Public Library downtown. The Lucy Haskell Playhouse committee is chartered with raising the funds needed for the restoration of the structure. They recently launched a campaign entitled, “$50,000 in 50 days.”

To see how you can be a part of this worthy effort, got to http://haskellplayhouse.org./

