EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department was called to a working still alarm for a residential fire in the 300 block of South Pence Street at 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

The East Alton Fire Department Engine 4311 was dispatched and upon arrival, encountered heavy black smoke conditions throughout the home and requested a Box Alarm.

"Engine 4311 deployed a handline for interior attack, but was met with rapidly deteriorating conditions - zero visibility and high heat. As the attack crew backed out, East Alton Police Department personnel reported fire through the roof and windows at the rear of the structure," the East Alton Fire Department said. "A second handline was deployed, and the fire was eventually brought under control with assistance from the Wood River Fire Department, Alton IL Fire Department, Roxana Fire Department, and Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District. No injuries were reported, however, three cats were unaccounted for."

East Alton Fire units returned to service at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.