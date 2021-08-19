Photo Gallery Of McDonald's On Broadway As Of Thursday:

ALTON - Insurance assessment of the fire that destroyed the McDonald’s Restaurant at 717 E. Broadway, appears to have stepped up. An insurance-hired photographer was at the scene documenting the damages on Thursday morning.

The photographer did not say the company he works for but said he travels nationwide documenting these types of damages for insurance purposes.

Dick Bold, the owner of McDonald’s is always considerate of his employees, and all those who worked at the McDonald’s restaurant on Broadway have been placed at one of the nearby stores. The employees have stated openly how much they appreciate the Bold family for allowing them to continue their jobs at other locations with pay and benefits. Dick Bold is known for his charitable nature and has been a constant contributor to many area causes for years.

The McDonald’s on Broadway was destroyed in a massive fire on June 17, 2021. The fire started at 5:20 that morning and was initially witnessed by a passerby who saw smoke coming from the roof. The Broadway McDonald’s encountered massive damage inside and out, and the roof collapsed during the fire.

Many have asked when the teardown of the present facility would start and construction will follow. The Bold family owns seven McDonald’s in the region and will announce developments as soon as they know the fate.

A McDonald’s manager at a nearby store said right now everything rests in the insurance company’s hands about the totally damaged structure. She said the business is playing a waiting game for the next steps.

McDonald’s will also be involved in approval for new construction, so that is another step after the insurance determination and payout.

