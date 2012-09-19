BETHALTO - September 19, 2012 - The public is invited to a special installation service this Sunday, September 23, starting at 10:10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of Bethalto. Rev. Erik Scottberg was overwhelmingly elected as Lead Pastor by the congregation in a business meeting held on August 19. Scottberg replaces Rev. Phil Schneider who left the church after 22 years when elected to the position of Superintendent for the Illinois Assemblies of God.

Pastor Scottberg and his family moved to the Bethalto area in January 2010 when he accepted the position of Executive Pastor at Cornerstone Church. Scottberg has an extensive ministry experience dating back to 1996 where he served as a Youth Associate at Calvary Church in

Naperville, the home church for Scottberg and his wife, Bethany Elton Scottberg. Prior to Cornerstone, he served as Youth Pastor at Stone Church in Palos Heights, Illinois and First Assembly of God in Joliet.

Scottberg is a graduate of Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri and received his Masters of Arts in Theological Studies from the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary before being ordained with the Illinois District of the Assemblies of God. He has served under several well-respected Christian leaders including pastor and author Mark Batterson, and spent one summer ministering at King’s Castle in El Salvador.

Article continues after sponsor message

In his new role as Lead Pastor of Cornerstone, Scottberg will lead the Cornerstone Network which includes campuses in Godfrey, Columbia, Calhoun and Shrewsbury, Missouri and deaf congregations in Godfrey and Belleville.

Pastor Scottberg and his wife, Bethany, are the parents of two sons, Parker, age 8, and Kent, age 6 and are actively involved in the Bethalto community. When not serving at the church, they can most often be found at the soccer fields cheering on their sons and teammates.

The installation service will take place during the regular Sunday morning worship service at Cornerstone’s Bethalto campus with Superintendent Schneider officiating.

Questions about Sunday’s service may be directed to the Cornerstone Church office at 618-377-7625.

More like this: