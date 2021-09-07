SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today the continuation of the phased restoration of in-person workforce and limited unemployment services at American Job Centers on an appointment-only basis at additional offices throughout the state. Beginning Tuesday, September 7, in-person appointments will be available at the following locations as part of another step in the phased return to in-person services:

Effingham | 2311 Hoffman Drive

Ottawa | 1550 First Avenue, South Towne Mall

Peoria | 406 Elm Street

Quincy | 107 North 3rd Street

Rock Island | 500 42nd Street, Suite 1

Springfield | 1300 South 9th Street

In-person appointments began on August 26 in Champaign, Harvey, Mt. Vernon, and Rockford, followed by Belleville, Pilsen, and Wheeling on September 2.

To schedule an appointment at any of these locations, individuals should call via the IDES Scheduling Hotline at 217.558.0401 and request a callback. Appointments must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance of the appointment time. An appointment may be scheduled for one of the following reasons:

Identity verification for an unemployment insurance claim

Assistance registering with IllinoisJobLink.com

Assistance documenting work search activities

Employment services, including resume and job search guidance

Request to use the Resource Room to use computers with internet and other resources

Appointments will be available Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm. To ensure efficiency, each appointment will be 20 minutes in length and visitors will be afforded a 10-minute grace period. Visitors who schedule an appointment must bring a photo ID and any other documentation required for the appointment. A scheduled appointment is required for entrance into one of the offices. Individuals who arrive at an office without an appointment will be asked to schedule an appointment via the Scheduling Hotline for a later date.

Masks or face coverings are required when entering an office. If a visitor has been experiencing any symptoms or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days prior to their appointment, they will be required to reschedule the appointment.

IDES will continue to reopen additional offices on a phased basis and will announce the availability of phone appointments to further assist claimants.

Claimants are strongly encouraged to use the IDES website to apply and certify for benefits, enroll in direct deposit, change passwords, engage in work search, and connect with an employment services professional, among other services. Claimants can also continue to speak with an IDES expert over the phone, by requesting a callback at 800.244.5631. As a reminder, if a callback is received at an inconvenient time, claimants may reschedule the callback for a specific time with a call center agent.

