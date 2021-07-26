CARLINVILLE - This fall, Blackburn College is planning to host an in-person Homecoming weekend on campus and in the Carlinville community for September 24-26, 2021. This year’s theme is “Welcome Home” and will include games, reunions and social gatherings for alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of Blackburn.

Alisha Kapp, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations at Blackburn said, “Whether you are someone who used to call Blackburn College home, have recently joined the Blackburn family, or have been a longtime friend of Blackburn, it is my pleasure to welcome you to our Homecoming 2021! This weekend is full of opportunities to celebrate everything we love about our unique and beloved institution—your home.” She added that the Office of Institutional Advancement team members have thoughtfully planned a full, two-day celebration filled with moments to gather, to reminisce, and to create new memories.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday morning, at the college entrance, will be the First Annual Presidential Bike Ride. Those who register will receive a commemorative t-shirt and join Blackburn’s President Dr. Mark Biermann, an avid cyclist, as he rides through historic Carlinville. Other Friday events include a Campus Golf Tournament, a Meet-up at McKinley Backyard BBQ hosted by the first family and the Patricia Wier Mynka Memorial Art Exhibit in the Visual Arts Center. The 2021 Homecoming Court will be announced at 6 p.m. and a bonfire and outdoor movie will be held at 9 p.m. east of the tennis courts. DJ Snow and Karaoke Productions will be spinning the tunes all night long for the Cocktails and Karaoke event in the Jaenke Alumni Center and patio from 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Warm up your vocal cords and get ready to sing the night away!

Saturday events begin at 8 a.m.with the start of the Erika Frelander ‘57 Memorial Beaverthon. The race begins at the campus entrance and will journey through the southeast end of Carlinville featuring “Millionaire’s Row” and the “Million Dollar Courthouse''. Pre-registration is required. At noon, a Fan Zone will open by the tennis courts. Participants can cheer on Blackburn as they host Greenville University with a men’s soccer match at 1 p.m and a women’s soccer match at 3 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Throughout the weekend, campus walking tours will feature Bothwell Auditorium, the Vivarium and an exclusive look at Blackburn’s sustainability efforts. Individuals are also invited to attend a student theatre production “Eurydice,” based on the Greek Myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, performed all weekend in Bothwell Auditorium. American Hauntings will guide a 2 ½ bus/walking tour exploring the many haunted places of Blackburn, downtown Carlinville with private access to the County Courthouse. Registration for the Haunted Tours of Blackburn and Beyond are encouraged as this event has limited capacity.

To wrap up the weekend festivities, Blackburn is throwing everything they have at you during The After Party….food trucks, photo booth, drinks and live music! The Z Band, formerly known in this area as The SMASH Band, will bring the energy and entertainment. When was the last time you danced under the stars? Delicious food and drink options will be available for purchase, and we encourage you to capture your Homecoming memories through our photo booth provided by Fish Eye Fun Photography.

To see the full Homecoming schedule and register for events, please visit www.blackburn.edu/homecoming.

About Blackburn College

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, IL. One of only ten federally-recognized Work Colleges, Blackburn has the only program in the nation fully managed by students. Balancing academic rigor and experiential learning, each student at Blackburn gains tangible experience and develops critical skills by contributing to their community, all while building a resume and earning their degree. In their 2020 Best Colleges Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Blackburn College as one of the top 10 best Liberal Arts Colleges in the Nation for Social Mobility. The Center for Education & the Workforce at Georgetown University ranked Blackburn as a top performer for Earnings-Price Return - 209% (#1 in IL, #10 in the U.S.) and Net Price (#1 in IL; #11 in the U.S.). The Washington Monthly twice ranked Blackburn as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois.

More like this: