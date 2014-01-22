Residents have reported that electricity marketers are actively engaged in door-to-door and telephone campaigns in Alton. Our residents should be aware that the electric aggregation program sponsored by the City has a rate of 4.08 ¢ per kilowatt-hour. This rate is probably lower than residents will pay under the terms of individual contracts currently being offered by door-to-door solicitors or telemarketers. In the City of Alton’s aggregation program, residents are not required to sign a contract at all, and will not be called or visited by a salesperson.

Residents in our community are often confused by the actions of marketers, who typically present savings compared to the Ameren Illinois rates. Our community’s electric contract price is already lower than Ameren’s rates. Further, our program’s rates do not have variable, hidden or “pass through” charges. Residents should be certain to review all contract terms, ask about additional charges and not feel pressured to take action right away. If you are in a new residential electric account, or uncertain if you are enrolled in the community aggregation program, please contact our supplier, Homefield Energy:

Homefield Energy

http://www.homefieldenergy.com/residential/municipal-aggregation/communities-we-serve.php

Article continues after sponsor message

866-694-1262

HomefieldCustCare@Dynegy.com

Any questions regarding the City of Alton’s electricity aggregation program should be addressed to Matt Asselmeier, Deputy Director of Development and Housing, at 618-463-3532.

More like this: