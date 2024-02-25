GLEN CARBON – Defying the aging process and deepening one’s well-being has never been simpler or more accessible. At the new Infinite Vitality Lifestyle Medical Centerin Glen Carbon, Metro East residents can now optimize their overall health and wellness holistically through collaborative, patient-tailored care. Infinite Vitality offers a wide range of services, including hormone replacement therapy, medical weight loss, regenerative skin aesthetics, and IV therapy, to help patients live with more energy, strength, and a greater capacity for life.

For nearly 20 years, Dr. Ryan Cleland and theInfinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center team have provided patients across Madison County with state-of-the-art chiropractic and pain management services. With the opening of Infinite Vitality, the Metro East’s premier lifestyle medical center, Dr. Cleland is blending his integrative model into a full suite of medical lifestyle services and adding regenerative skincare technologies and treatments to help press pause on the aging process.

“At Infinite Wellness & Vitality, we’re continually evolving our services to elevate our patients’ lives,” said Dr. Cleland. “By now offering science-backed lifestyle medical protocols, anti-aging aesthetics, and natural pain management solutions under one roof, we can restore the body’s health, strength, and vitality from the inside out.”

The Infinite Vitality team of skilled medical practitioners and their extensive expertise in wellness and anti-aging medical protocols sets the lifestyle medical center apart from wellness clinics and medical spas in the area. These highly-trained specialists focus on core lifestyle services vital to living a healthy and optimized life:

Medical Weight Loss and Management - Infinite's weight loss program combines medical, nutritional, behavioral, and fitness components along with ongoing support to foster sustainable outcomes.

- Infinite's weight loss program combines medical, nutritional, behavioral, and fitness components along with ongoing support to foster sustainable outcomes. Hormone Replacement - By addressing hormone imbalances in men and women, personalized therapy helps boost energy levels, ease insomnia, improve libido, and reverse weight gain and other signs of aging.

- By addressing hormone imbalances in men and women, personalized therapy helps boost energy levels, ease insomnia, improve libido, and reverse weight gain and other signs of aging. Regenerative Aesthetics - Infinite Vitality offers an integrated suite of non-surgical, regenerative skin protocols and anti-aging solutions that is unmatched in the area, including the Morpheus8 radiofrequency (RF) micro-needling with biologics, Lumecca intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, injectables, and body contouring.

- Infinite Vitality offers an integrated suite of non-surgical, regenerative skin protocols and anti-aging solutions that is unmatched in the area, including the Morpheus8 radiofrequency (RF) micro-needling with biologics, Lumecca intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy, injectables, and body contouring. IV Therapy - IV nutrition safely delivers vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other natural supplements through medically-supervised IV drips to help the body work better and heal faster.

- IV nutrition safely delivers vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other natural supplements through medically-supervised IV drips to help the body work better and heal faster. Medical Grade Skin Care and Supplementation - Infinite Vitality utilizes the highest-grade medical skin care on the market to complement the regenerative skin it offers and drive continued results. The center also utilizes its pharmaceutical-grade supplements for enhanced wellness support and functional medicine protocols.

Infinite Vitality is located in Infinite Wellness’s expanded medical facility at 220 Evergreen Lane in Glen Carbon. Free patient consultations can be scheduled by calling 618-486-1888. To learn more about its services and cutting-edge protocols, individuals are invited to visit www.infinite-vitality.com.

About Infinite Vitality: Infinite Vitality, the premier lifestyle medical center in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area, takes a holistic approach to reversing the effects of aging by incorporating cutting-edge health and wellness protocols into every service it offers. Located in the Infinite Wellness Integrative Medical Center, Infinite Vitality specializes in hormone replacement therapy, weight management, regenerative aesthetics, and IV therapy delivered by highly-trained medical practitioners. For more information, visit www.infinite-vitality.com.

