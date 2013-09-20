Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division is offering some sweet workshops for wine lovers and bakers alike.

Locals can tour the tastes of famous family-owned California wineries without ever leaving Madison County. Join Len Scaturro at Crushed Grapes in Edwardsville during four workshops, from which no one will leave thirsty. Each workshop’s fee of $39 includes wine, light food and glassware.

The tour begins with a selection of wines from the Wente Family Vineyards. Workshop participants will celebrate five generations of wine makers by learning about their sustainably farmed vineyards and sampling their estate grown wines. The workshop will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.

No tour of family-owned wineries is complete without a visit to the Charles Krug Winery. Krug opened one of Napa Valley’s first commercial wineries in 1861 and has been producing high-quality, reasonably priced wine for more than 150 years. Explore the winery’s rich history and sample some of its best wines from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The next stop will allow participants to experience the Nick Goldschmidt and Daughters Winery. Inspired by the wines of areas like New Zealand, Australia and South America, winemaker Nick Goldschmidt has an innovative way of winemaking. His award-winning wines range from the premium to the popular, including his new line inspired by his three daughters. The workshop will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The final stop on the tour will introduce participants to the Hess Family Estate Winery, which was founded in 1978 near Mt. Veeder in Napa Valley. This winery produces wines that are an expression of the unique mountain climate from which they come. The grapes used to make the wines are sustainably farmed in accordance with Hess’ philosophy, “Nurture the land; return what you take.” Taste Hess’ complex elegant wines from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Looking to satisfy a sweet tooth? Look no more. Two upcoming workshops will give participants the chance to bake some sweet treats and eat them, too. Each workshop will be held in Reid 0201 on L&C’s Godfrey campus and costs $45. All supplies are included in the fees.

Chocolate Candy Creations will be the focus during one workshop, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. Sandy Jolly will teach participants how to make beautiful, delicious chocolate candy treats for fundraisers and more. Participants will learn the proper temperatures for chocolate handling and create a variety of candies using molds and other techniques. Each attendee will take home an assortment of Halloween suckers, turtles, dipped treats, barks, peanut clusters and caramel/chocolate covered pretzel rods.

Cake pops will be featured during a workshop from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Participants will learn how to create cake pops, which are perfect for parties and special events. In this hands-on workshop, Michelle Davenport will teach participants how to prepare, dip and decorate ordinary cake balls.

For information on registering for any CCL offerings, call program coordinator Dawn Zedolek at (618) 468-5740. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings, visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

