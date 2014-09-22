Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is bringing back a popular Susnig Center activity from last fall and winter. Toddler Time will be held one select Friday every month starting September 26 through April 10 from 10-11:30am. This special time will give parents, grandparents and/or babysitters the opportunity to spend time with their little ones, up to six years old, run wild in the wide-open gym with lots of play items set out. There will be no structured activities, just "free-play" time for the kiddos to be active, imagine, play and socialize. Come when you want; leave when you want. The fee is $3 per child with a maximum of three children per adult. Both residents and non-residents are welcome. Adults must supervise the children at all times. The Susnig Center is located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052.

Fridays that Toddler Time will be held: 9/26, 10/17, 11/14, 12/5, 1/9, 2/20, 3/6 and 4/10.

For more information on this activity or others, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

