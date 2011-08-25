Alton, Ill. – NGRREC scientist Rip Sparks speaks with a group including a scientist visiting from India Wednesday at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station. The group met to discuss potential joint work in India and the United States on river flooding, erosion, sedimentation and river health.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

From left: Anindita Chatterjee, NGRREC’s first international intern from the Indian Statistical Institute; Nani Bhowmik, principal scientist emeritus, Illinois State Water Survey, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; Ted Kratschmer, NGRREC Water Resources and Sustainability Coordinator; Rip Sparks, NGRREC scientist; Dane Beiser, NGRREC field station facilities coordinator; Professor Bijoy Mazumder from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, India, and Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark Community College President and NGRREC Board Chair. Photo by S. Paige Allen.

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Record Number of Students Participate in 21st Annual Water Festival  

Aug 1, 2023 - NGRREC and Girl Scout Troop 375 to Host Local Legislator Neighbor Night

Sep 12, 2023 - September Neighbor Night: Celebrating 21 Years Of Water Festival

Sep 10, 2023 - Call For Stories and Pictures From The Great Flood Of 1993

Aug 15, 2023 - NGRREC Celebrated Female Leadership For Back-To-School Neighbor Night

 