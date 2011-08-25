Indian Professor Visits NGRREC Field Station
Alton, Ill. – NGRREC scientist Rip Sparks speaks with a group including a scientist visiting from India Wednesday at the Jerry F. Costello Confluence Field Station. The group met to discuss potential joint work in India and the United States on river flooding, erosion, sedimentation and river health.
From left: Anindita Chatterjee, NGRREC’s first international intern from the Indian Statistical Institute; Nani Bhowmik, principal scientist emeritus, Illinois State Water Survey, University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign; Ted Kratschmer, NGRREC Water Resources and Sustainability Coordinator; Rip Sparks, NGRREC scientist; Dane Beiser, NGRREC field station facilities coordinator; Professor Bijoy Mazumder from the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, India, and Dale Chapman, Lewis and Clark Community College President and NGRREC Board Chair. Photo by S. Paige Allen.
