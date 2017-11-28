EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook and School of Pharmacy (SIUE SOP) Dean Gireesh Gupchup visited India in late October and early November to secure agreements that enhance SIUE’s international partnerships.

“We are in the process of increasing our efforts to recruit individuals to SIUE, in particular, Indian students interested in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields seem like a good fit for our programs,” said Pembrook. “They can finish much work at their home institutions and transfer here for completion. We believe the connections made on the trip will help with future faculty exchanges and research efforts.”

Pembrook signed an extension of a current agreement with JSS University Mysuru Dean of Global Partnerships Dr. G Parthasarathi. The agreement was initiated five years ago, and involves SIUE SOP student and faculty exchanges, teaching and research exchanges, and assisting with arranging clinical services. The JSS system includes 350 educational institutions that teach health sciences.

SIUE signed a letter of engagement with the Vidyalankar School of Information and Technology (VSIT) located in Mumbai. Vice Principal Asif Rampurwala represented VSIT. The agreement opens the door for potential collaboration with SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences in communication. It also opens collaborations with the SIUE School of Business and its Department of Computer Management Information Systems (CMIS).

SIUE is in the process of securing a second letter of engagement for the SIUE School of Engineering with JSS Science and Technology located in Mysore.

Additionally, Pembrook served as the keynote speaker at the Asian Association of Schools of Pharmacy (AASP). “With pharmacy programs expanding in India, I was asked to address higher education concepts affecting programs on a broad basis both in the U.S. and internationally,” Pembrook said. “So, I focused on concepts such as cost, access, interdisciplinarity, soft skills including multi-lingual communication and listening, as well as customer service.”

Today’s pharmacists improve patients’ lives through the medication and education they provide. Dedicated to developing a community of caring pharmacists, the SIUE School of Pharmacy curriculum is nationally recognized as a model that offers students a unique combination of classroom education, research, community service and patient care. The School of Pharmacy’s areas of excellence include a drug design and discovery core; pediatric practice; chronic pain research and practice; and diabetes research and practice. As the only downstate Illinois pharmacy doctorate program, the SIUE School of Pharmacy is addressing the growing need for highly trained pharmacists in a rapidly growing field.

The SIUE School of Engineering offers one of the most comprehensive and affordable engineering programs in the St. Louis region with eight undergraduate degrees, five master’s degrees and two cooperative doctoral programs, all housed in a state-of-the-art facility. Students learn from expert faculty, perform cutting-edge research, and participate in intercollegiate design competitions. Companies in the metropolitan St. Louis area provide students challenging internships and co-op opportunities, which often turn into permanent employment. All undergraduate programs are accredited by their respective accreditation agencies.

Central to SIUE’s exceptional and comprehensive education, the College of Arts and Sciences has 19 departments and 85 areas of study. More than 300 full-time faculty/instructors deliver classes to more than 8,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Faculty help students explore diverse ideas and experiences, while learning to think and live as fulfilled, productive members of the global community. Study abroad, service-learning, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities better prepare SIUE students not only to succeed in our region’s workplaces, but also to become valuable leaders who make important contributions to our communities.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 294 business schools in the U.S. for the 11th-consecutive year. Undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered in accounting, computer management and information systems, economics, finance, management and marketing. More than 20,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

