ALTON - The City of Alton received some fantastic news from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) about the damages to the Riverview Wall in Alton. FEMA determined Alton was eligible for FEMA funding as a result of the disaster declaration of 2019.

“FEMA approved scope of work totaled $5,012,248 of which FEMA will reimburse the city $3,759,186. Of that total, there is a mitigation project to prevent future reoccurrence by installing a stormwater collection and diversion system in the Christian Hill area. The total for this mitigation effort is $581,532.”

Walker said the FEMA funding is “incredible,” and has taken an enormous amount of work on the part of Public Works Director Bob Barnhart, Melissa Witcher and Jacob Tepen.

“It is an incredible fixed cost offer that is significant enough from FEMA move forward and replace Riverview drive and sidewalk and wall back to pre-disaster condition also included is mitigation work to be done,” Walker said. “We are very excited for the Christian Hill community. The anxiety and stress level there has been terrible. We are grateful to have the neighborhood back to the way it was.”

Mayor Walker said with the funding, the City of Alton is obligated to immediately start with the full restoration of the wall to its original state.

“I would like to thank Robert Barnhart, Director of Public Works, and his staff for all the countless hours toward this project, without them this project would have never come to fruition,” Mayor Walker said.

