Inaugural Trailblazer Classic Basketball Play Day to be Held July 1-2 Godfrey, Ill. – Kris Hooper and Middle Tennessee Basketball Showcases are announcing the first event to be held in the State of Illinois, the Inaugural Trailblazer Classic Basketball Play Day on July 1-2 at Lewis and Clark Community College and Alton High School.

The play day will include boys and girls teams from third through 11th grade. Each team will play a minimum of three scheduled pool games. There will be no bracketed tournament play. Cost is $125 with a three-game guarantee.

“I am very happy to team up with Kris Hooper, Mike Popovich and Middle Tennessee Basketball to host the inaugural Trailblazer Classic here at Lewis and Clark,” said Athletic Director Deon Thomas. “This event will give our young athletes the opportunity to compete against teams from all over the country and I hope to see everyone come out and support the event.”

To register, please contact Hooper at (615) 473-1025 or Popovich at (636) 448-4354 or by e-mail at muhoop@hotmail.com

