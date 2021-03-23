BETHALTO - “In a world full of Karens, there needs to be more Pennys.”

That saying has been floating around Bethalto a lot in recent days, as a group organized a fundraiser and a special day for the beloved Penny Younger of the Bethalto McDonald’s. She has been with the Bethalto McDonald’s for the last decade and made more friends than she could count.

Penny recently lost her mother, and friends, family, and co-workers wanted to do something special for her, so they organized a GoFundMe page and had a surprise day to give her funds, flowers, and presents.

“Customers love Penny,” said a Bethalto McDonald’s manager on behalf of the business in a statement. “It was pretty neat to see this. She was so excited. People had balloons, T-shirts made for her, gifts and flowers.”

Penny was absolutely overwhelmed at what people had done for her.

“We love taking care of our customers and Penny is our cashier,” the manager at the Bethalto McDonald’s said. “She has the most contact with the customer every morning and has developed relationships with them. When her mom passed away, people wanted to do something to help her out.”

Colleen Scott had this to say about Penny: “I would like to tell you about Penny from Bethalto McDonald’s. Penny is the lady that collects your money at the first window, but she’s so much more than that! She’s a supporter of local veterans and will proudly show you all her military memorabilia. She’s a friend and she’s a bright light during these challenging times. I can go on and on about how amazing she is, but her GoFundMe speaks for itself. It’s gained almost $3,000 in 24 hours, so Penny can treat herself. She is loved! We want to see our sweet Penny recognized!”

Andrea Stimac organized the GoFundMe fundraiser. She had this to say on the GoFundMe page:

“Penny always celebrates every person that goes through her line. She is loving, kind, and always asks how your day is going. Penny brings pure happiness to everyone in the town of Bethalto. Let’s bring that happiness to her life. Please donate if you can even if it’s just $1.”

