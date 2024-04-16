ALTON - Al Womack, Jr., the executive director of the Alton Boys & Girls Club, has lived a life of community service. On Saturday, Womack persuaded a vast amount of volunteers to come out on the day of the Alton City-Wide Cleanup and perform tasks around the club area.

Womack was so proud of the turnout and of the City-Wide Cleanup efforts in general.

"We are mainly raking leaves and gumballs from the gumball trees and also collecting some trash around the outside area," he said.

"We are extremely excited people showed up on Saturday. We made it a part of the City-Wide Cleanup. We have two board members and the rest are volunteers and staff. Again, we are so excited for the participation."

