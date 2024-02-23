WASHINGTON, D.C. – During her official visit to Sweden and the Netherlands on the eve of the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services Committees—reaffirmed our nation’s steadfast commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and all its members after Donald Trump’slatest swipe at the alliance. After the U.S. Senate recently passed strong bipartisan legislation that would provide additional aid to Ukraine, Duckworth also underscored how important it is for the United States and the free world to remain united in support of Ukraine as they fight against Vladimir Putin’s continued aggression, which threatens global security. Photos of Duckworth during her official visit to Europe can be found on the Senator’s website.

“As we reach the two-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, I’m pleased I had the chance to visit Sweden and the Netherlands to reinforce the United States’ iron-clad, bipartisan commitment to the NATO alliance and emphasize our strong support for Sweden’s imminent membership,” said Duckworth. “In many productive discussions, I expressed my deep appreciation for what they are continuing to do to support Ukraine against Russia’s continued aggression and we agreed that—for the sake of global security—it is critical for House Republicans help pass the Senate’s bill to deliver Ukraine aid immediately. Big countries simply cannot be allowed to swallow smaller countries, and additional U.S. aid to Ukraine would not only help Ukraine, but also stop Putin from marching further West and protect the security of all NATO allies.”

While Duckworth was in Sweden, she delivered impassioned remarks at the “Monday Movement,” a group of hundreds of citizens and government leaders who meet every Monday in Norrmalmstorg—one of the main public squares in Stockholm—to reiterate the importance of supporting Ukraine as they fight for their lives against Russia. During her trip overseas, Duckworth also met with the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström, Swedish Minister for Defense Pål Jonson, Dutch Ministry of Defense Director General of Policy Koen Davidse and Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General for Political Affairs Marcel de Vink to discuss support for Ukraine, regional cooperation as well as the risks that climate change pose to our national security and military readiness.

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion. Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions. As combat Veterans, she and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) penned an op-ed on their support in the New York Times. Additionally, she joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and six of her colleagues in introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites can’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

