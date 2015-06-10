Seeking contestants for Little Princess Tomato and Sir Catsup Contest

The 17th annual World's Largest Catsup Bottle Festival will be held Sunday, July 12, and girls and boys are needed for the GSC Credit Union Little Princess Tomato and Sir Catsup Contest. The deadline to enter the contest is Saturday, June 27, 2015.

All contestants must be ages 3 to 6 years old on Sunday, July 12, 2015. There are NO residency restrictions – Catsup Bottle loving kids are welcome from anywhere! The contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the Laura Buick GMC Big Tomato Main Stage during the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival at Woodland Park in Collinsville, Illinois.

It is very important to note that this is intended as a fun event. Judging will not be based on any “professional” pageant rulebook. Log on to www.catsupbottlefestival.com and click on the Children’s Pageant button for an entry form and more information.

Participants should appear on the day of the pageant in summer clothes and keep the thoughts of ketchup, classic cars, summer fun, and the Catsup Bottle birthday party in mind. Each child will be interviewed and asked to perform on stage. They will need to state their name, age, answer a simple question or two, and recite their own Catsup Bottle fun fact. There will also be a talent demonstration such as singing, dancing, a magic trick, etc.

There is a $20 entry fee. Everyone must be pre-registered. There will be NO registration the day of the event.

Awards:

Article continues after sponsor message

• ALL contestants will receive a goody gift bag and a bottle of Brooks ketchup

• Finalists will also receive a contest participation medal

• Princess Tomato and Sir Catsup will receive a crown, a sash, a trophy, plus other gifts from our sponsors

Now presenting the 2014 Little Princess Tomato & Little Sir Catsup:

2014 Little Princess Tomato Sophia Lewis (4) of Collinsville, Illinois, and 2014 Little Sir Catsup Curtis Cline (6) of Edwardsville, Illinois

2014 First Runner Up Princess Tomato was Amelia Hill (4) of Edwardsville, Illinois and 2014 First Runner Up Sir Catsup was Bobby Hildebrand (3) of Collinsville, Illinois

Entry deadline is Saturday, June 27, 2015

More like this: