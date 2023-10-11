BUCHAREST, ROMANIA – On an official visit to Europe this week, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—reaffirmed our nation’s commitment to Romania and all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as Vladimir Putin continues his unjustified and unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine. During discussions with Romanian parliamentarians, the Minister of Defense, the Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs and other leaders, Duckworth also underscored that not only is continued American support for Ukraine critically important to the brave Ukrainians who are fighting for freedom and democracy on the other side of Romania’s border, but that this aid is also important for America’s own national security and the security all NATO allies as well. Photos of the Senator’s visit are available here.

“As a member of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, I was proud to have the opportunity to be in Romania to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to a strong, unified NATO—an alliance that has only become more important to global security and America’s own national security since Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked war of choice against Ukraine,” said Duckworth. “Let’s be clear: the whole world is watching. In the face of Russia’s continued aggression, the U.S. stands firmly with NATO and will keep doing everything we can to ensure our alliance is as strong and capable as possible.”

“I also appreciated the opportunity to reiterate how important uninterrupted aid for Ukraine is—not only to the brave Ukrainians fighting to protect their country from Vladimir Putin, but also for all of NATO’s security,” she continued. “For the sake of global security and stability, Ukraine must win this war—and Russia must lose it.”

During her visit to Romania, Duckworth also met with Illinois Army National Guard members and other American servicemembers who are advising and assisting members of the Romanian military, saying: “I’m glad I could meet with members of the Illinois Army National Guard and American servicemembers helping to strengthen NATO’s collective defensive capabilities to most effectively deter Putin from continuing his unjustified aggression beyond Ukraine.”

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s invasion. Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions. As combat Veterans, she and U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) penned an op-ed on their support in the New York Times. Additionally, she joined U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mark Warner (D-VA), Jon Tester (D-MT) and six of her colleagues in introducing the Digital Asset Sanctions Compliance Enhancement Act to ensure that Vladimir Putin and Russian elites can’t use digital assets to undermine the international community’s economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

