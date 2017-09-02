EDWARDSVILLE - Fans of the locally-sourced farm-to-table favorite located at 106 N. Main St. in Edwardsville need not worry about news the business is changing hands.

Cleveland Heath manager Natasha Rudis said original owners Jennifer Cleveland and Edward Heath will be leaving the restaurant they started to live near Heath's family in Utah after staying more than six years near Cleveland's family in Edwardsville. While this departure made several people worry about the restaurant's future, Rudis assured it will remain in good hands, having recently been purchased by Kari and Keith McGinness.

Rudis said the McGinnesses, who originally hail from the St. Louis area are coming north from Memphis - their most recent stop. Rudis said Keith McGinness has managed upwards of 50 restaurants, and has been an excellent business person in regards to restaurants.

She added the ownership may be the only major change in the restaurant. She said all the farms and vendors currently being utilized for the establishment's dishes will still be there as well as the two main chefs.

"There are no major changes I can think of," she said. "We are going to keep our team strong. This is our time to prove to everyone who we are again, and make sure everyone knows our hospitality is great."

The kitchen will continue to be headed by Executive Chef Rick Cazmer, who attended culinary school with Cleveland and Heath, and has been a part of the restaurant since its inception. The Chef de Cuisine Evan Buchholz was recently hired by Cleveland and Heath, and will continue to be a part of the kitchen management.

"It's a great change, and we're very excited for it," Rudis said.

