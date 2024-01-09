EDWARDSVILLE - In Crowd will host a “Blooming Where We Are Planted” brunch fundraiser on behalf of Habitat for Humanity.

From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 14, 2024, people can enjoy brunch from several local restaurants, live and silent auctions, and a dueling pianos performance with Mike Sonderegger. All proceeds go to the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, which provides housing and financial literacy classes for families in need. Lindsay Gilreath, executive board member with In Crowd, explained that the networking group is eager to host a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.

“[In Crowd] was really born on the idea that professionals need a time and place to form relationships and growth with one another on both a professional and a personal level,” Gilreath said. “One of those core pillars is an intentional community, which for us has two meanings. One is building the networking community inside In Crowd, having those that you can really count on to continue to help you grow on both a professional and personal level, but then serving our community in the Madison County area.”

Tickets to the event give attendees access to the dueling pianos performance, the auctions and a small-bite brunch provided by 1818 Chophouse, Big Daddy’s, Blue Violet, Cafe Birdie, Crepe Soirée, Edison’s, Mio Osteria and Sgt. Pepper’s Cafe. You can also purchase mimosa and bloody mary flight options.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the auctions will go toward Habitat for Humanity. The “Blooming Where We Are Planted” brunch will be In Crowd’s first fundraiser of this kind.

Marc Gibbs, the president of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon chapter of Habitat for Humanity, noted that almost everyone who contributes to Habitat is a volunteer, so most of the money from fundraising can go toward building the homes because their operational overhead is so low.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon chapter is currently preparing to begin work on their tenth home. The money from the “Blooming Where We Are Planted” brunch will go toward this build. Gibbs explained that the family who receives the house will also contribute sweat equity and pay a mortgage in addition to attending financial literacy classes. Because of the money donated through this fundraiser, the mortgage will be lower than a traditional mortgage, making it more affordable so the family has a “hand-up” to access housing.

“This partnership with In Crowd, we have been really excited about it,” Gibbs said. They have displayed an incredible amount of ownership and wanting to do this. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, we have this great idea and you should do it.’ It was like, ‘Hey, we have this great idea and we want to do this for you.’ It’s been really, really encouraging to have a group like that kind of come alongside and join the mission.”

In Crowd hopes to make the “Growing Where We Are Planted” fundraiser an annual tradition to support other organizations in the community. The event is sponsored by Edley’s Midwest, Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli PC, In Crowd, Instaglow Spa, Ink House, JR Obrecht with Homestead Financial Mortgage and Tara Riggs with Remax. Many other businesses and individuals have donated auction items.

This community is what In Crowd and Habitat for Humanity are all about. For more information about the “Blooming Where We Are Planted” fundraiser, including how to buy tickets, visit the official Facebook event page.

“With In Crowd, we always say that we’re in this together and together, our future will be brighter,” Gilreath added. “We feel the same way about what we’re doing with Habitat for Humanity and that through bringing the community together through an event like this or even through volunteerism, we can help create a brighter future for those in need within the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon community.”

